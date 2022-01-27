BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment released the trailer for Kurogiri, the new DLC character available for MY HERO ONE’S JUSTICE 2. The title taken from the animated series of My Hero Academia is available now on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.

Kurogiri arrives in MY HERO ONE’S JUSTICE 2!

A strange fog descends on the battlefield… it is Kurogiri! The mysterious member of the Union of Villains joins the roster today. Use his Quirk “Warp Gate” to take your opponent by surprise, appearing out of nowhere to trap him in your dark portals.

Kurogiri is the third DLC character in Season Pass 2’s MY HERO ONE’S JUSTICE 2. Each DLC is available as part of the Season Pass or can be purchased separately.

The demo is still available for PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC and gives access to the start of the game in Story Mode and Free Battle with 6 characters from the roster.

For more information on the titles of BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Europe, follow us: