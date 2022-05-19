BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment released the launch trailer for Yuga Aoyamaavailable from today in MY HERO ONE’S JUSTICE 2. It will be possible to buy the character both individually at the price of € 3.99 and inside the Season Pass 2 at a price of € 19.99.

Before leaving you to the trailer I remind you that MY HERO ONE’S JUSTICE 2 is available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC. Good vision.

MY HERO ONE’S JUSTICE 2 – Yuga Aoyama

Yuga Aoyama arrives in MY HERO ONE’S JUSTICE 2! Yuga Aoyama, the handsome Class 1-A student, is here to win the battle. But can her stomach take the blows? Her trusty belt channels her powerful Quirk, Navel Laser, into a blade or beam that can throw her opponents away. For the trailer: https://youtu.be/2SkfDRljzuc Yuga is the fifth and final DLC character in Season Pass 2’s MY HERO ONE’S JUSTICE 2 and concludes the second season pass of the game. Each DLC is available as part of the Season Pass or can be purchased separately. The demo is still available for PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC and gives access to the start of the game in Story Mode and Free Battle with 6 characters from the roster. For more information on the titles of BANDAI NAMCO Europefollow us:

