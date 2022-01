BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment and the developer Byking have announced the next character DLC to be released for arena fighter MY HERO ONE’S JUSTICE 2, available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam. It is about Kurogiri, revealed on the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump but still without a date.

We await further information and images from the publisher.

Source: Weekly Shonen Jump Street Gematsu