The series of My Hero One’s Justice he totaled sales for 2.5 million copies: perhaps not an extraordinary milestone compared to other successful anime-based tie-ins, but still important for the development team, which has decided to celebrate the event by giving away extra rewards to users.

In fact, both the review of My Hero One’s Justice and the review of My Hero One’s Justice 2 paint the picture of barely discrete products, therefore unable to convincingly bring the spectacular action of the anime to the screen. My hero academia.

Considering the extraordinary popularity of the work created by Kohei Horikoshi and the fact that titles like One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 have sold something like 4.2 million copies, it goes without saying that in this case it has not been possible to make the most of a license with great potential.

We are therefore curious to understand what direction Bandai Namco will take for the franchise, if we decide to change the genre or just to entrust the project to a different developer, and now the time is more or less ripe to find out.