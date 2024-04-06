













The production house TOHO animation and the animation studio Bones published a second trailer for the film My Hero Academia: You're Nextwhich allows us to appreciate a new villain, Dark Might.

As his name suggests, he bears a strong resemblance to All Might, the so-called Symbol of Peace. He even has the same voice and all thanks to the participation of actor Kenta Miyake. But that's where the similarities end and it's actually pure evil.

Or at least that is what can be interpreted from its appearance in My Hero Academia: You're Next. When the society of heroes collapsed due to the war against the villains, Dark Might decided to take action.

He is accompanied by other characters and travels aboard a giant fortress, which is capable of traveling through the skies.

It is from there that he would become a new threat to Izuku Midoriya, his classmates at the UA Academy and other heroes.

Fountain: TOHO animation.

Kohei Horikoshi, creator of the series, is supervising the film My Hero Academia: You're Next. Likewise, he is the designer of the original concepts of the new characters.

As for the direction of this animated film, it falls to Tensai Okamura. He also participates in television anime staff, such as screenwriter Yōsuke Kuroda, character designer Yoshihiko Umakoshi, and composer Yuki Hayashi.

The premiere of My Hero Academia: You're Next with everything and Dark Might will be on August 2, 2024 in Japan. There is still no news about its international release.

But because it comes out in summer, there is a possibility that it will reach other regions this year. In that sense it can only be hoped.

Fountain: TOHO animation.

In the meantime, fans will be very entertained with the seventh season of the anime, which will begin broadcasting on May 4.

