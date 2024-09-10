Crunchyroll announces the acquisition of the rights and the release date of the new film by My Hero Academia in Italian cinemas. MY HERO ACADEMIA: YOU’RE NEXT will be screened in theaters starting next October 10thwith Italian dubbing and in the original language.

More details are available below.

CRUNCHYROLL ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION AND INTEGRAL RELEASE DATES FOR HIGHLY ANTICIPATED SUPERHERO FILM MY HERO ACADEMIA: YOU’RE NEXT

My Hero Academia: You’re Next is an all-new original story and the fourth film in the highly successful anime franchise, in theaters in Italy from October 10th.

Crunchyroll, the global home for anime fans, today announced that it has acquired select theatrical rights in Australia and New Zealand, EMEA and Latin America to the highly anticipated superhero film My Hero Academia: You’re Nextproduced by Bones. Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Releasing International will bring this new epic adventure to theaters in the following territories starting this October. In Italy the film will be in theaters from October 10th.

With over 100 million copies published worldwide, the latest cinematic chapter in the wildly popular Weekly Shonen Jump series has arrived after much anticipation. This all-new original story is set just before the final battle between heroes and villains. Society has been devastated after an all-out battle, when suddenly a mysterious, massive fortress emerges. Standing before Deku and his friends is a man who resembles their “Peace Symbol” from the past…

As in the previous three films, Kohei Horikoshi, the author of the original story, is involved in the latest film as the general supervisor and original character designer, bringing to life a story never seen before. A thrilling cinematic work that goes beyond “Plus Ultra” is about to hit the big screen!

Official synopsis of the film:

In a society where heroes and villains constantly clash in the name of peace and chaos, Deku, a student at UA High School who aspires to be the best hero he can be, faces off against a villain who mimics the hero he has long admired. Can Deku and the rest of UA High Class 1-A protect the world by putting an end to Dark Might, the man who claims to be the new Symbol of Peace?

About My Hero Academia

My Hero Academia is a Japanese anime series based on the popular manga by Kohei Horikoshi. It is set in a world where approximately eighty percent of the population has superpowers, called Quirks. Heroes protect people and society from accidents, disasters, and villains who use their Quirks for evil. The story of Izuku Midoriya, often called Deku, and his classmates at UA High School and their growth, struggles, and friendship unfolds as they aim to become heroes.

The original manga has sold over 100 million copies worldwide.

Published serially in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since 2014.

It has appeared on the New York Times bestseller list several times.

Since the first season of the television anime adaptation in 2016, there have been seven seasons of TV series and four films for the franchise (My Hero Academia: You’re Next it’s the fourth film).

The television anime adaptation of the series was broadcast in 2016, and the seventh season began in spring 2024. After the first and second feature films, the third film World Heroes’ Mission (2021) broke franchise success records, earning over $46.9 million at the box office.