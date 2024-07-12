The movie My Hero Academia: You are next will be released in Japan on August 2, 2024, and in light of that, the team in charge is promoting it as much as they can. Now they shared images of the Gorrini Family.

Its members, who resemble Italian mobsters, are allies of Dark Might, the main antagonist of this new story. At the moment, the Quirks or abilities of these curious characters are unknown.

In the first image of My Hero Academia: You are next In this note appear, from left to right, Hugo (Ken Uno), Jill, Kamil (Yuki Ono) and Deborah (Minako Kotobuki).

The name of the voice actor for Jill, who is a small man who rides on Hugo’s shoulder, is not known. Regarding the second image, in the same sense mentioned above, Paulo (Yusuke Kobayashi), Simon (Michitake Kikuchi) and Bruno (Masaki Terasoma) appear.

Source: Bones.

It should be noted that the term ‘Gorrini Family’ does not imply that there is a blood tie between these characters. My Hero Academia: You are next. Actually, it is the name of the criminal organization to which they belong.

This is how some groups that are part of the Mafia are usually named. A ‘family’ takes the surname of the one who is the main leader. So Izuku Midoriya and company will face enemies that are well organized.

While in launch of My Hero Academia: You are next In the land of the Rising Sun it is August 2nd, in the United States it is October 11th of the current year.

Fountain: Bones.

TOHO International will be the company that will distribute and localize the film in the United States with both English subtitles and dubbing in that language. At the moment there is no date for Latin America, so we will have to wait for that detail to be revealed.

Apart from My Hero Academia: You are next We have more anime information at TierraGamer.