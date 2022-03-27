My Hero Academia it owes its success to multiple factors, but one of them is certainly the huge amount of high-level characters. Detailed both in personality and visually, the characters in the series are often recreated through cosplay. An example is Camiewhich we can admire in the wrath_fay cosplay.

Camie, in My Hero Academia, is capable of generating visual illusions. The character is portrayed as very attractive, with an over-the-top personality and a somewhat rough manner, also rendered through a very strong accent. wrath_fay recreated the character carefully, thanks to a costume perfect in every detail.

If you are a fan of My Hero Academia, you shouldn’t miss candylion.cos’s Camie cosplay – it’s a one-to-one copy. How not to mention the cosplay of Toga Himiko by lit.mira. Now let’s move on to missbricosplay’s Camie cosplay. Let’s close our list of suggestions with bubbleteababydoll’s Toga cosplay – it’s vampire style!

Tell us, what do you think of wrath_fay’s Camie cosplay? Has the character of My Hero Academia been recreated in the best way, or do you think you’ve seen higher quality versions?