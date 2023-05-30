













My Hero Academia would have David Mazouz as Midoriya in his live-action

But let’s go in parts, Legendary bought the rights to the live-action adaptation of My Hero Academia in 2018, the only thing missing was a service to host the project. Now, IMDB posted on its site – at least in the database – that Gotham’s David Mazouz would play Midoriya, while “Stone Cold” Steve Austin would take the role of Endeavor.

It must be emphasized that on many occasions these data are incomplete or completely wrong. Yes it is a reality that we will have a live-action of My Hero Academiabut there is no statement or news that supports the information that is now available on IMDB.

What we must not lose sight of is that, at some point in 2023, Netflix should reveal information about this project because it is already confirmed. It will surely be a process similar to that of One Piece, of which there are high hopes.

We’ll see what will happen with this production which, until now, is a huge mystery or, it is possible, that everything is already leaking.

My Hero Academia: The filtered cast of the live-action

As we already mentioned, the information around the supposed live-action of My Hero Academia He is circulating at everything he gives. The common denominator is to say that David Mazouz as Izuku Midoriya however, there is no kind of document that really supports this information.

Likewise, Isaac Hemstead Wright is supposed to be Tenya Ida and Taylor Paige Rumi Usagiyama. Other alleged confirmed actors include Graham Verchere as Shoto Todoroki, Jace Norman as Bakugo, and Isabel Gameros as Ochaco Uraraka.

This is all posted on IMDB and can receive a lot of tweaks from the community, so it’s very likely that none of this is verified by any source. Although it would be totally crazy if this came true.

