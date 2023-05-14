













To promote it, Bones, the studio in charge of the animated adaptation, shared a new illustration. Several of the most popular characters of the series appear there, as is the case of Izuku Midoriya, alias Deku, its protagonist.

But there are also Katsuki Bakugo, Shota Aizawa (Eraser Head), Tenya Iida, Ochaco Uraraka, Shoto Todoroki and Toshinori Yagi (All Might).

This event of My Hero Academia will take place on August 6, 2023 at the Tachikawa Stage Garden in the city of Tokyo, Japan.

Voice actors and actresses who play the characters mentioned above will be present. This is how Daiki Yamashita, who plays Midoriya, will attend.

Fountain: Bones.

There will also be Nobuhiko Okamoto, who voices Bakugo, as well as Ayane Sakura, who is behind Uraraka.

Other artists present are Kaito Ishikawa, Yuki Kaji, Junichi Suqave, and Kenta Miyake, who play Iida, Todoroki, Aizawa, and Yagi, respectively.

Specific details about this presentation of My Hero Academia they are not known. But chances are high that there will be news of the seventh season of the anime.

So far every year has had a season of the anime My Hero Academia, and it does not seem that it will be different this time. What is still in doubt is whether this will be the last season.

This cannot be guaranteed and all because the story has not ended. Kohei Horikoshi, creator of the series, has already said that it is in its final stretch, and his idea was that it would end last year. As much as he tried he could not finish his work.

So Bones must assess how well the remainder of the manga pays off in order to adapt it. It is possible that the reason that there is no information yet on the date or window of the premiere of the seventh season is precisely because of this.

In this case, all that remains is to wait for said detail to be shared at the summer event that will take place in a few months. The next wave of episodes is sure to be highly appreciated by the fans.

