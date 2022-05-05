Something that worries a little to the fans of My Hero Academia is its next ending, something that the creator of the work announced last winter, promising a story closure that will touch the hearts of all audiences. However, as the final arc makes its way to the anime, the animators of Studio Bones They are preparing two specials to give a break to what is coming.

The first of these will see Class 1-A enjoying a day at the baseball park, a reference to the April Fool’s Day that was made with the series. This first OVA will hit theaters in Japan this June, not having a specific release date for now, but it should be revealed throughout this month by its respective animation studio.

As for the second special My Hero Academia, There are not many details yet, but it is expected to tell a little more about the background of said school, something that some characters in the work are unaware of. At the moment, it is not known if the author of the work, Kohei Horihosiwill he write these two specials, or will they be kept as non-canon stories.

Right now the manga is in the greatest war ever seen in its narrative, with the team of heroes facing the villains, this does not exclude ages, since both new and veterans do their best to fulfill their missions. Now it will not be long before we have an outcome in which these two factions are arguing.

editor’s note: As the days go by, new clues are emerging that are guiding us to the end of the manga, something that fans do not want to see arrive due to somewhat nostalgic themes. However, it is better to have a conclusion, something that did not happen with works like Hunter X Hunter, which is still on hiatus to this day.

Via: comic book