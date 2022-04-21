My Hero Academia It is only a few months away from the premiere of the sixth season of the anime, which is scheduled for the fall season of 2022; however, they decided to make a change of plans for some lucky ones.

In a recently published announcement it was confirmed that the first episode will arrive much sooner than expected through a special event.

It will be next July 24 when Midoriya and his companions appear on screen again, but we are sorry to tell you that you will not be able to get excited about him.

The attendees of Hero Fes they will be the lucky ones who will be able to see the return of this anime before anyone else, as the first episode will be screened during the event.

This annual fan meeting of My Hero Academia It will also have the presence of several dubbing actors, who will do a completely live dramatized reading.

It should be noted that the sixth season is still on its firm fall release date, and since the first episode will only be shown during the event, it is very unlikely that we will see anything before.

My Hero Academia will be having another Hero Fes event this Summer July 24th, 2022! The event will have a special screening of Episode 1 from Season 6🎉 A ton of voice actors and actresses will be present for the event and will act out a new drama story reading too! pic.twitter.com/1ER6fZPLrk — ☆オードリーAudrey☆ (@aitaikimochi) April 20, 2022

Of course, there is never a lack of the skillful follower who manages to sneak a cell phone, but we’ll see if the security measures allow it.

What will happen in the sixth season of My Hero Academia?

The new batch of episodes will take us to one of the most raw arcs of the series, since it will introduce us to the paranormal liberation warwhere we will see harsh clashes between heroes and villains.

The animated version will adapt from episode 253 to 306 of the manga, and if you have followed it closely you will know that there is a lot of promising material.

We just have to be patient and prepare the handkerchiefs for the sixth season of My Hero Academiaso tell us in the comments if you’re excited to see it.

