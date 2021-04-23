To date, the only games of My hero academia We have seen them on consoles, but not everyone has one or can afford one. That is why many players resort to the use of a mobile to enter the world of gaming.

On this occasion, attending to the needs of these people, Sony Pictures Television Games Y Funimation have been given the task of launching in the West the acclaimed title of MHA: The Strongest Hero.

Here fans will be able to play with their favorite characters from class 1-A, such as Midoriya, Bakugo Y Todoroki or also with professional heroes like All Mighty Endeavor or villains like Stain.

Players will be able to assemble their own team in story mode and take on classic villains like Nomu Y Shigaraki. They will also have the opportunity to compete with other users in a PVP mode that offers My Hero Academia: The Strongest Hero.

If this is not enough, we will also have in MHA: The Strongest Hero a cooperative mode called Allied Assault. As a good mobile game, you can have a lot of additional content every month.

When is the new My Hero Academia game coming out?

Now, My Hero Academia: The Strongest Hero It will be on May 20, it will be in English and fans will be able to access it from North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, New Zealand and Scandinavia. Do you want to download it before anyone else? Well go to MyHeroGame.com to register.

“We are extremely excited to bring fans the first My Hero Academia mobile game available outside of Asia.” commented Paul Joffe, vice president of video games at Sony Pictures Television Games. “The game is beautiful and immersive and packed with action and heroes.”

‘We know that there is a unique intersection between anime fans and video game fans, so it is particularly exciting to partner with our colleagues at SPT Games to bring this fantastic experience to fans of MHA‘added Colin decker, CEO of Funimation Global Group. And now that the new season of My Hero Academia has just premiered, the excitement of the fans could not be greater.‘.

Remember that My Hero Academia: The Strongest Hero will be available on devices Android Y ios.



