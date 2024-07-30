My Hero Academia is the hero anime based on the original manga written and illustrated by Kohei Horikoshi. Chapter 429, which is part of the epilogue of the work, announced that there will be more information regarding the actual closure of the series in the next and final chapter.

Chapter number 430 of the manga of My Hero Academia will give us details of its ending, especially since the title is celebrating a decade of serialization, in other words, it will end and also celebrate an important anniversary.

The last volume of the Shonen Jump series starred Deku and company, however, the chapter that will seal the story will allow us to learn more about “multiple projects and events” that will end up consolidating the path of each of the heroes.

If you want to know more about the special cover, take a look here: My Hero Academia comes to an end and says goodbye with an emotional art for posterity. On the other hand, it is certain that a series like this will have multiple special events, since it is one of the most important shonen anime, which introduced the series to the western world and recreated the image of the hero for both sides.

It’s sad to say goodbye to My Hero AcademiaHowever, even though it may seem like the end, it seems that we still have a long way to go.

Source: Bones study

What did My Hero Academia end with?

Prepare for a spoiler below.

In the final chapter of My Hero AcademiaDeku faces Shigaraki and although he tries to save him, the villain dies along with All For One. Bakugo appears at a critical moment and supports Midoriya.

In the final moments we get to see the essence of All For One and after that, a special message from Shigaraki to his faithful companion. A huge flash of light eclipses the sky after the villains disappear.

The seventh season of the anime directed by studio Bones is available on the Crunchyroll platform.

