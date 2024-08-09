My Hero Academia is one of the most popular shonen, now that its manga came to an end, the author and the publisher are creating several farewell events. One of these is the survey of World’s Best Hero which is a special edition where fans around the world will vote and crown their favorite hero, do you have any idea who will win?

It is worth mentioning that this is not the first popularity survey he has conducted. My Hero Academia and it probably won’t be the last. Previous editions allow us to know who the favorite heroes are, I will tell you the details.

In fact, My Hero Academia Shuēisha used to hold its popularity polls annually, the first one conducted by Shuēisha in 2015 had the following results:

Izuku Midoriya – 2314 votes Shoto Todoroki – 1987 votes Katsuki Bakugo – 11764 votes

The second in 2016:

Katsuki Bakugo – 3020 votes Izuku Midoriya – 2217 votes Shoto Todoroki – 1795 votes

In 2018:

Katsuki Bakugo – 5909 votes Izuku Midoriya – 3205 votes Shoto Todoroki – 3204 votes

Shuēisha’s fourth poll, involving votes counted only in Japan, yielded the following results:

Katsuki Bakugo – 16915 votes Shoto Todoroki – 15719 votes Izuku Midoriya – 8301 votes

Source: Shuēisha

However, VIZ Media also announced surveys to review the territory of the West. The first one in 2015 yielded the following unexpected results, which differed greatly from those of Japan:

Izuku Midoriya Tsuyu Asui Ochaco Uraraka

However, VIZ Media’s second one, which was launched in 2016, yielded new results:

Katsuki Bakugo – 1343 votes Izuku Midoriya – 851 votes Himiko Toga – 525 votes

Remember that the WORLD BEST HERO: MY HERO ACADEMIA is a worldwide survey, so there will be a large margin of difference, despite this, It seems like everything always comes down to an eternal fight between Bakugo and Midoriya, what theme are you?

My Hero Academia: Where can I vote for the World Best Hero poll?

You can vote on the official anime page, check here. Remember that the survey has two phases: “Main Stage” and “Plus Ultra Stage” whose dates on which results will be shared are the following:

Main Stage:

Voting period: from August 5, 2024 to September 30, 2024 .

. Mid-Term Results Announcement: September 1, 2024 .

. Final results announcement: December 2, 2024.

Plus Ultra Stagethe second stage —in which you can vote once per hour—:

Voting period: from December 2, 2024 to December 3, 2024 .

. Announcement of results: December 3, 2024.

And you, have you already voted for your favorite hero?

