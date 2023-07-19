My hero academia is one of the most successful manga and anime of recent years and can boast a rich and varied cast of characters. Between heroes devoted to justice and villains, cosplayers have a practically inexhaustible source of inspiration for their work and in this sense today we offer you the Ochaco Uraraka cosplay realized by White Spring.

Ochaco Uraraka is one of the students of class 1-A of the Yuei High School, the school attended by Deku and the other protagonists of My Hero Academia which forms the heroes of the future. Her heroine name is Uravity and her Quirk (or Uniqueness in the Italian version), or her special power, is “Zero Gravity” which cancels the weight of objects and people making them float in the air, which the girl can then crash to the ground by deactivating this effect by joining her fingertips. A simple power, but over her time Ochaco has managed to harness the quirks of her power in combination with cunning and hand-to-hand combat techniques to become an exceptional fighter.

For her cosplay, WhiteSpring decided to represent Ochaco with her school uniform. A simple but certainly successful cosplay.

