Now that Bakugo returned to My Hero Academiathe young hero managed to rescue All Might from a dead end really disastrous. Humanity’s hope was about to disappear when the hero returned from the darkness and saved the day.

And although One For All continues to try to gain access to Shigaraki, Bakugo puts up an impressive stand against him and forces him to focus on their battle. There comes a time when the villain has to recognize the hero’s strength.

Besides, there is something more to this hero of My Hero Academia; although One For All isn’t able to pin it down at first. Towards the end of the chapter he reveals that Bakugo looks a lot like the second quirk user; and now she can’t stop thinking about him and his great power.

All For One starts talking as if he’s in front of the second user, while Bakugo doesn’t really know what’s going on. He only listens to the villain’s words. My Hero Academia:

“I hate you above all others. You are to blame for everything, Kudo!”.

Many details remain to be discovered, but we now know that the user was called Kudo. What other surprises will it prepare for us? My Hero Academia?

Where can I read the My Hero Academia manga?

The manga work is still in publication, but MangaPlus updates the numbers translated and edited into Spanish. Every Sunday a new chapter is released online.

However, the printed license for the saga is held by the Panini publishing house. The manga has been published since 2014 and currently has 39 volumes that compile the 406 chapters.

