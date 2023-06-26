













My Hero Academia: Prequel to Watchmen will have an anime adaptation | EarthGamer

That’s what an insider, @BoJJJJi, claims. In a message on Twitter he says that this series will have its anime and is a project for television. The latter implies that it will have several regular episodes.

My Hero Academia: Watchmen is a spin-off or derivative of the original series. Although it is not from Kohei Horikoshi, creator of Izuku Midoriya and company, he supervises it.

We recommend: My Hero Academia lets us see Deku’s new design for the seventh season.

That’s why everything that happens in this prequel fits into the story, one way or another.

The story of this manga is from Hideyuki Furuhashi, while the drawing falls on Betten Court. It is currently a finished series, which concluded on May 28, 2022.

Fountain: Shueisha.

When My Hero Academia: Watchmen ended last year had amassed 15 volumes, which is enough for at least three seasons. In your comment @BoJJJJi does not say which studio will be in charge of his anime.

The prime suspect, unsurprisingly, is Bones. He is not for nothing he is responsible for the adaptation of the main series, and he was also in charge of the movies. The character design and animation would be very similar.

Currently no one knows if the seventh season of My Hero Academia it will be the last. It all depends on how much Bones takes advantage of what Horikoshi has created.

Fountain: Shueisha.

This mangaka is determined to finish the story this year. So it would not be unusual for the studio to decide to end the main anime and then jump to the secondary.

It is a mystery when there could be details about this new anime. It only remains to be on the lookout.

Apart from My Hero Academia we have more anime information at EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

(Visited 8 times, 8 visits today)