













My Hero Academia was able to give us the most painful death of one of its heroes

Chapter 392 My Hero Academia He showed us another of the battles being fought somewhere in the city. This time Himiko Toga faces Ochaco Uraraka.

Toga suffers from the possible loss of Dabi, remembers Twice while using his quirk on the battlefield, and again perceives his painful childhood out of the ordinary, after Ochaco’s words.

Himiko uses the clones and also takes a hostage: Tsuyu Asui. Ochaco tries to save her and for this she needs to get very close to the villain, in this way she is completely vulnerable and although she achieves her goal, Toga delivered a critical slash straight to the chest.

Towards the end of the chapter My Hero Academia, We can see how the blood overflows from the wound, probably fatal, from Ochaco.

Source: Studio Bones

Himiko started having a meltdown and is filled with resentment. For her part, Ochaco tried to appeal to her sensibility to avoid a bloody end with another dead villain, however, it seems that the heroes are the ones who will have losses this time.

Chapter 392 My Hero Academia ended with Ochaco’s blood inking Toga’s memories and her birth as a villain. An emotional chapter will be the one that will continue, it will narrate how the villain we know emerged, with the care that Twice offered her.

We recommend: My Hero Academia artist makes his version of Spider-Gewn and it looks incredible

My Hero Academia: Ochaco died?

Ochaco tried to have a conversation with Toga before approaching to rescue Tsuyu Asui, however, she was unable to connect with her feelings and received a stab.

However, It’s still too early to give her up for dead. Let’s read chapter 393 next Sunday. Remember that MangaPlus has the last three chapters available legally and for free through its application.

You can a round for discord and don’t miss the news on Google news.

(Visited 8 times, 8 visits today)