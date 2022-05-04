My Hero Academia recently released its 34th volume, where in addition to seeing a hint at the end, they seem to have confirmed the theory that dabi is a fashionista.

This detail has been circulating among fans of Kohei Horikoshi’s work; however, they had never made a direct reference to this detail.

Next we will handle a few My Hero Academia spoilers, so be careful. But you should stay to see why they say Dabi is a fashionista.

A ladykiller. Image: Bones.

With the fight between Shoto and his lost brother, several things have come to light in the latest posts, but not all of them are so dramatic and sad.

The volume 34 close with an illustration where star and stripe invites us to see the next chapter; however, she does it with a bit of a quirky hook.

‘In the next volume, will Dabi start to get interested in fashion? Wait for it’.

Why do My Hero Academia fans say that Dabi is a fashionista?

This is a direct reference to a my hero academia theory where they ensure that Dabi is actually a fashion loverand there are even bases to think so.

These rumors gained strength with the beginning of the last chapter, since the villain changed his look a bit for one that his followers compared to that of a K-Pop star.

Taking off his black trench coat, it is now visible that he is wearing dark pants and a baggy white shirt that doesn’t quite cover his chest. Something that several fans consider sexy and stylish.

Even the fanarts skyrocketed. Image: Peakpx.

If you’re closely following the manga, you’ll know that her seeming love of fashion may not last long, but we’ll find out in future issues.

Do you think the theory is true?