One of the manga that will end soon is that of My Hero Academia: VigilantesFrom the writer Hideyuki Furuhashi and the cartoonist Betten Court. This work, which is supervised by the creator of My Hero Academia, Kohei HorikoshiIt already has a date for its end.

According to what was revealed, the last chapter will be available on May 28 on the website of Shōnen Jump+ from Shueishaalthough in the VIZ Average with the English translation the end will come a day earlier.

It is most likely due to the time difference. This is how this story will end, which began to be published in August 2016, and which unfortunately never had its anime.

This despite the links it has with the adventures of Izuku Midoriya and his colleagues from the UA Academy This sleeve of Furuhashi Y Court It is a kind of prequel and spin-off of the series. It helps to tell what happened to some characters in the past.

Horikoshi always watched that everything that happened in My Hero Academia: Vigilantes respect what was happening in their respective work, which should also end this year.

All because several heroes appeared in their past versions. But the plot also had original characters, as is the case of the protagonist, Koichi Haimawari. Unlike Deku he is not a professional hero or aspires to be. He actually acts as a vigilante.

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes showed another side of the heroes

The vigilantes who give the series its name are heroes but they operate outside the law. They do not tend to adhere to what the government dictates and thus can face threats that their approved counterparts do not even imagine.

But living in such a way has its risks and that is why few follow this path. The most recent manga volume of My Hero Academia: Vigilantes It is 14, which went on sale on May 2. It will take a while to come out.

It could be thought that it is still possible that another volume of the manga will come out to group the chapters that it does not cover from 14. It will be necessary to see what the creators of the series plan to do, Hideyuki Furuhashi Y Betten Court.

Sometimes creatives who work as a couple decide to split up and get involved in different projects. But it is also possible that they remain united. It will be after May 28 that some indication may come out.

