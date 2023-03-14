The world of My Hero Academia he is quite loved by many people, and those are his iconic characters like himself Deku, who overflows with charisma from the first moment she appeared on the screens. Many fans have empathy for them because they can always see their faces, but there’s also the matter of heroes wearing masks.

In the last chapter of the current season, we see how midoriya He has been placed at a crucial moment in the play, since he is very tired but also has a strong desire to save the society from the heroes. That same thing leads us to one of the Pro heroes of the franchise finally revealing his face, it is neither more nor less than Thirteen.

Here the images:

At the moment the situation of My Hero Academia it points to its end, since season six is ​​about to end its episodes and thus the main story will not end. That means, that the animators will have to wait until the manga has finished in order to finally bring the last confrontations that will lead to Deku to victory.

Editor’s note: Always when a work is close to coming to an end, it is felt in the behavior of the characters and other issues. And that’s just what’s happening with MHA, but it’s doing it for the good, without going too far.