Like the rest of the series’ content, it can be seen in Japanese with subtitles in Spanish and other languages. But it can also be enjoyed dubbed in Latin Spanish, English, Portuguese, German and French.

Regarding the availability of My Hero Academia UA Heroes Battle Fans will be able to see it from the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Central and South America, as well as Europe.

But it will also be accessible to the Middle East, Africa and other smaller territories. It is in this way that many fans around the world will be able to enjoy this animation, which like the previous ones is a work of the Bones studio.

Fountain: Bones.

My Hero Academia UA Heroes Battle It had its preview at New York Comic-Con 2023 on October 13. It later hit 10 theaters in Japan from the 20th to the 26th of the aforementioned month.

Crunchyroll confirmed that its library would add it later but had not revealed when. Luckily it will be this year although we will still have to wait a few days to see it. And what is this additional episode of the anime about?

Well, one day Mirio Togata arrives with the boys from Class 1-A of the UA Academy and presents them with a card game called Hero Battle, which is reminiscent of Yu-Gi-Oh!

So students, like Izuku Midoriya or Katsuki Bakugo, will now compete against each other but with this form of entertainment.

Fountain: Bones.

The OVA of My Hero Academia UA Heroes Battle It promises a lot of fun for fans of this type of game as well as those of the adventures of Deku and company.

