Minoru’s mineta My Hero Academia it is mostly known for its nastier dyes. We know that the character spies on the girls, tries to touch them, and also escapes from any dangerous situation. In other words, he is known for being a scoundrel.

Nevertheless, the new spin off of My Hero Academia could present us with a new facet of Mineta Minoru. In this issue we see how Camie, after a conversation with Izuku, manages to turn Izuku, Kaminari and Mineta into all hunks.

It is definitely a version of Mineta that we did not have in mind:

Camie was able to put this twist on her teammates due to her Quirk being so particular. Her name is Glamor and thanks to him she is able to create optical and auditory illusions. Thanks to this, it was revealed to us an unpleasant character who, at least, will be able to deceive your eyes.

My Hero Academia: Who is Mineta Minoru?

Mineta Minoru is a character from My Hero Academia. He is known as the fresh harvest hero: Grape Juice. But, he is recognized for his unpleasant personality.

The group of fans of the story nicknames him as “the perverted dwarf”, “grape head”, “grape juice”, “the purple thing”, among others. The fact that they illustrated him as a leading man is impressive.

Mineta belongs to class 1-A of the UA Academy.

