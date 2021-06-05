My hero academia It has become one of the most famous action sagas with characters full of charm and personality. Tsuyu Asui is one of the students that the fandom appreciates the most, with one of the quirk Strangest of the team, she possesses all the abilities a frog could, including throwing acid and swimming.

Now Serinide brings one of her most well-known outfits to life: her cheerleader outfit. At the end of the season My hero academia, one of the most epic moments of the saga was when they were able to prepare their musical show for the summer with which they encouraged the whole school after the fateful and deadly events.

Tsuyu from My Hero Academia ready to cheer you up!

Seri shared through instagram your version of Tsuyu as we saw it at the school festival of My hero academia, in her orange suit and ready to cheer on the whole school. She shares the cosplay with a ‘Kero!‘, the onomatopoeia that she usually says throughout the series.

The resemblance to Tsuyu from My hero academia she is impressive, using the typical green hair and moving her tongue, to simulate the skill that she has. Also, if you want to know or see more of the work of Serenide, we share you their social networks.

