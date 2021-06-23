Todoroki is one of the most beloved characters of My hero academia, he is a hero who received the gift of his father Endeavor and from his mother Rei. He managed to become a unique character with the power to control fire and ice, which is why much of the fan community has made him incredible fanarts and cosplays.

This is the case of Lisa j that he shared in Instagram Y Facebook, a cosplay of a female version of Todoroki with everything and his powers activated. She represents one of the most famous versions of the hero who takes up a lot of the appearance of his mother, Rei.

Todoroki, the waifu from My Hero Academia

Lisa j took the long hair of the mother of Todoroki to stay true to the character of My hero academia. From there on out, he keeps his hero costume seen during the first seasons of the series, from the hair color, his clothes and even the burn in his eye is something to which he gave his just detail.

On My hero academia, we see how Todoroki he comes to reconcile himself with the power inherited by his father. So, seeing this representation in which he can control both powers in a balanced way is incredible. What did you think of this cosplay? Would you have liked to see this version of the hero in action during the series?

