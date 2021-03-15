My hero academia has a pretty decent animation in the anime, and on very rare occasions have fans complained about the appearance of the characters.

Although they are not usually the center of the episodes, Ashido, Tsuyu and Mirko They have a large fan base, who constantly dedicate illustrations to them and even cosplays.

On this occasion, the skills of an artist allowed us to see what these heroines of My hero academia if they had a movie with 3D animation.

My Hero Academia in 3D

Hannu koskinen, who works as lead designer at Rovio entertainment, shared with his Instagram followers some images that left them excited.

Using his talent to design 3D characters, the artist recreated the faces of Ashido, Tsuyu and Mirko, resulting in impressive works.

Although they still look like animated characters, they have expressions and details that make them look more realistic, and if you don’t believe me, we leave them below.

The toxic girl looks great.

Mirko always with his aggressive demeanor.

There will be no shortage of those who fall in love with Tsuyu.

As you can see, the heroines have expressions and details on their skin that make them look more realistic, although they retain the proportions of the original drawings on their faces.

Although these designs look very professional, they do not belong to an official product of My hero academia, and as far as we know, there are no intentions to bring them to the realm of 3D animation.

In 2018 it was mentioned that they intended to make a movie live action based on the work of Kohei Horikoshi, but the subject was not raised again.

The manga already showed us some quite shocking moments that we will not mention so that you do not spoil yourself if you do not know, while the anime is about to start its fifth season.

What do you think of these designs Ashido. Mirko and Tsuyu of My hero academia?

