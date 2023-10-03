













My Hero Academia: This is what Bakugo would look like when he becomes an adult









A Twitter user posted a possible image of our hero Bakugoas if he had survived the terrible battle between villains that we are still contemplating in the manga installment of My Hero Academia.

Bakugo appears in an impressive design that allows us to see the passage of time after the last confrontations in Tokyo. My Hero Academia. Because of this we see him with a large scar on his right eye.

In addition to this, the design of his hero suit now has earthy tones that appear more mature. The color palette was limited and some mechanical parts were added, it’s definitely a new Bakugo. However, there are still many loose ends in the story, however, everyone trusts that the heroes will survive.

Source: Studio Bones & Nandry @cpasDryNa

What do you think of this older Bakugo?

We recommend you: My Hero Academia reveals a new OVA for October 2023

My Hero Academia: what’s happening with All Might?

The latest update of Kohei Horikoshi’s manga allowed us to see All Might on the verge of collapse, however, All is not lost, because he is completely willing to look after Midoriya, in whom he completely believes.

Nevertheless, All Might is barely standing and his Hercules armor is deteriorated; Despite this, he is willing to prevent All For One from moving to Shigaraki’s side even though he is already in his range.

If the villain succeeds, Deku will be in serious trouble, however, although All Might will not give in, this does not mean that he will survive either.

You can a round for Discord and don’t miss the news on Google news.

(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)