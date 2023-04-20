













He is known as Mr_Fractionator (@fractionator_), who shared a design of the former Symbol of Peace on his Instagram account. Only he didn’t draw it as it appears in Horikoshi’s manga but with another style.

What Mr_Fractionator did was imagine what All Might would be like if he had been drawn by Alex Ross, a legend from the world of comics, who has worked with both Marvel and DC Comics.

This creative has a very characteristic and unmistakable drawing style that borders on realism. Well, that’s what he embodied in his design Mr_Fractionator, where we see Izuku Midoriya’s mentor looking forward with his head slightly raised.

His hands glow and behind him appears to be the number eight. According to the creator of this Alex Ross-style tribute ‘so I edited some of the colors and lighting on my All Might. I think the lighting is more dynamic now’.

That is something that is obvious in this drawing of one of the best known heroes of My Hero Academia. This is just an idea of ​​what he might look like if he appeared in a western comic from a publisher like DC Comics.

This contribution All Might’s Mr_Fractionator My Hero Academia reminds us of the huge impact Alex Ross has had over the years. He started working at NOW Comics, where he did a Terminator comic.

Later he went to Marvel but when he attracted the most attention was when he worked with the cover of a Superman series in DC Comics, Superman: Doomsday & Beyond. Then one of his great works would come.

That is Kingdom Come, which came out in 1996 and which he made alongside the writer Mark Waid. Alex Ross’s style has influenced many artists over the years. Which is why it’s no wonder this All Might tribute handles it.

Ultimately, this character My Hero Academia He also takes some inspiration from the legendary Man of Steel, as he’s always ready to protect the innocent and save the day with a smile.

