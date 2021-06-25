My hero academia went through truly hard times that completely transformed the personality of Midoriya, and if you have been aware of the manga you will be aware of it.

The last battles ended up making the protagonist question his role in the world and the sacrifices he must make as a hero, although everything could change very soon.

The manga is about to publish its number 318, where the return of an unexpected character could put his feet on the ground again. Midoriya.

There are spoilers for My Hero Academia below, so proceed with caution.

The battle against Shigaraki, as well as his encounter with All for One and his farewell to All might had a strong impact on Izuku, who put companionship aside to become a lonely hero.

From this decision many things have changed and there are even those who seek him to capture him, including a mysterious character named ‘Dictator’. Fortunately, not everyone has bad intentions.

Recently a few photographs of what we will see in the My Hero Academia Chapter 318, where they will reveal the return of one of their closest companions.

As you can see, Katsuki bakugo, who always maintained a rivalry with the protagonist, appears on one of the pages of the manga with a significant change.

Instead of his classic angry countenance, he now looks calmer and calmer, possibly from the relief of finding his mate.

There is still much to discover in this issue of My hero academia, and the question that remains is whether they will be able to do that Midoriya change your mind and go back to being who you were.

We’ll find out when the issue is officially released.

We recommend you:

Fountain.



