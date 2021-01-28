My Hero Academia 299 you already have the first leaks (via @ Atsushi101X) of what we will see next January 31, when the new chapter is released, and although many want to know what will happen to the heroes at the current moment of the manga, it seems that the next installment will focus entirely on a flashback.

We will learn more about the history of Hawksespecially from his childhood, and how he grew up in an environment of domestic violence, raised by a criminal father and an abusive mother.

According to the supposed leaked summary, Hawks He grew up in poverty, and his father became a criminal by killing someone for money. Constantly running away, Hawks and his mother did not have a fixed home, and lived near the train.

Apparently as a child this hero stole money to stay alive, Endeavor he became an important figure to him because he was the first hero he met. In addition, his mother gave him a plushie of Endeavor telling him that ‘must be strong like that guy‘.

The future of heroes in MHA

After the memories, there are panels with Hawks and Best jeanist explaining how they carried out the deception League of Villains which involved the murder of the second.

At the end, Hawks explains that he became a hero to be of use to others, and that he knows that Endeavor He’s in trouble, so he’s determined to help him.

How could you read, My Hero Academia chapter 299 will focus entirely on Hawks, his past, and the next decisions he will make.

Unfortunately, all those who hoped to know more about Deku and the UA students will have to wait another week.

Remember that you can read all the new chapters totally free through Manga Plus.

