Through a new message appeared on the official website of the new play by MY HERO ACADEMIA, it was revealed that this will officially start in April and will last until May, and will touch three Japanese cities.

Entitled MY HERO ACADEMIA The “Ultra” Stage: Heiwa no Shōchō, this stage play will begin its journey on 9 And April 10 to Kanagawa, will pass by Osaka from 22 to the April 24, and will end at Tokyo from April 29 toMay 8.

For the occasion, a promotional video of the show was also released, which we propose below!

The previous show, MY HERO ACADEMIA The “Ultra” Stage: Honmono no Hero PLUS ULTRA ver., just ended December 26th after a really troubled path. The show was supposed to start in July 2020 at the Tokyo Dome City Hall, but everything stalled when some of the workers involved in the production were found positive for COVID-19, thus postponing everything to a later date.

Source: Official site Street Anime News Network