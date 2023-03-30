the heroine of My Hero Academia, Nemuri Kayama, better known as R-Rated Hero: Midnight, died in a brutal way, however, until now it is that the chapter number 383 of the sleeve revealed who he was villain that murdered her

R-Rated Hero: Midnight had one of the most shocking deaths of My Hero Academia, and it is that she was attacked without ceasing, first by Gigantomachia and by Mr. Compress. However, that was not all, later, part of the Paranormal Liberation Front cornered her and murdered her in cold blood while she was extremely injured.

Midnight’s death is one of the most memorable of the anime series for the brutality that characterized it.

We recommend: My Hero Academia: Seventh season of the anime could be the last

My Hero Academia: Where was the Midnight Killer?

After the chaos of the Paranormal Liberation War, the heroes managed to lock Gigantomachia in a “containment facility” at Jaku Hospital. There they kept him sheltered and immobilized, he could not see or hear anything.

Source: Studio Bones

However, All For One managed to free Gigantomachia with an “ultra high frequency emitter” that imitates his voice. In this way, he manages to escape. However, the heroes manage to turn the situation around, thanks to Shinso who uses his quirk: the Persona Cords modulator, to imitate All For One and stop Gigantomachia.

At the end of the manga chapter of My Hero Academia, Gigantomachia acts against All For One who finds himself unable to reach Shigaraki to complete the fusion that will make him the most powerful villain in history.

anime series is getting closer to its end, And while it continues to reveal cruel details, it also fuels the image of the heroes who, thanks to their bonds, manage to stay together looking for the best way to keep the world safe.

You can a round for discord and don’t miss the news on Google news.