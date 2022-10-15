My Hero Academia is getting closer to season 6 and fans can’t wait to see how the anime will continue, as long as they haven’t already read the manga of course. In any case, the fan favorite characters are always the same and Momo Yaoyorozu is not missing from the list. Here is now the 某人 Momo Yaoyorozu cosplay.

某人 offers us four shots of the heroine of My Hero Academia. Momo appears in these shots in its most classic version, with the heroine costume that she uses during the first year of high school. The cosplayer is also armed with a staff, one of Yaoyorozu’s favorite weapons. The shots are of high quality.

If you are a fan of My Hero Academia and of this character, here is the cosplay of Momo Yaoyorozu from madmax_i is in heroine costume. Here is also the cosplay of Momo Yaoyorozu from sickly.sweet is cheerleader style. Finally, it is impossible not to mention the cosplay of Momo Yaoyorozu from saravanilly is shown in a red bathing suit.

Tell us, what do you think of the Momo Yaoyorozu cosplay made by 某人? Has the character of My Hero Academia been recreated in the best way, or do you think you’ve seen higher quality versions?