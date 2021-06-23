From My Hero Academia let’s go back to see another one Himiko Toga, undoubtedly one of the most popular subjects for i cosplay, in this case with a splendid reinterpretation by monpink_mon, who manages with particular skill to reconstruct the particular mixture of charm and terror that the character in question instills.

Himiko Toga is part of the Union of Villain, but has nevertheless become one of the most charismatic characters of the series, thanks to its undoubted peculiarities: in addition to its strong fighting skills, the characterizing element of Himiko is in fact its crazy disposition and sadistic, strongly inspired by the stereotype of the Japanese yandere.

Himiko then alternates an appearance from simple schoolgirl quiet and pretty, with bouts of homicidal madness, revealing a certain mental instability. The imbalance is also further marked by his own quirk, which allows her to transform into the appearance of any other character after drinking their blood.

The monpink_mon cosplay, however, focuses above all on the more “normal” aspect of Himiko, showing herself with the typical Japanese student outfit even if the look and attitude seem to hide a background of madness. However, it’s a cosplay that undoubtedly focuses more on charm than on restlessness.