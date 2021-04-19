My hero academia already started with a expected fifth season a couple of days ago. This new arc will introduce us to another phase of training of the members of Class 1A and will open the way to the War Arc, one of the darkest in the manga so far.

In fact, as we will see in this article, the war has been tough on both sides of the conflict, but it has been especially tough on the side of villains like Himiko Toga. We had seen her within the League of Villains as someone who had even come to empathize with heroes, but this may not happen again with her … and with many people in the fandom.

Twice – The crucial death in My Hero Academia

Twice is one of the first villains we see in My hero academia and, in many moments, he becomes someone with whom we can empathize. For example; with the death of the heroine Magne, we see how he like Toga they worry that their gender is respected.

Besides, it was a relief to see him on stage; his split personality, his interest and concern for each person in the League of Villains it was memorable. So when in chapter 287 comes his death at the hands of Hawks, this moment becomes crucial for the story by many factors.

Hawks had been up until that moment an undercover villain within the Paranormal Liberation Front that the LDV. And, it is he who takes the life of Twice telling him that only ‘had no luck’ to stay alive.

When his death reaches the ears of the team, Mr. Compress He asks Toga how she feels, he knows that she loves heroes who could take her life. She then mutters the following question to herself: ‘How far do heroes draw the line if they’re trying to save people, but can’t consider Twice as a person?’

midnight

Better known as Midgnight, was a professional heroine and one of the first teachers we meet at UA Much of the fandom remembers her for subjecting Mineta, one of the least loved characters in My Hero Academia.

The heroine knew how to use her personality to inspire her students in Class 1-A, as well as her own peers. In fact, one of his last missions was with them to defeat Gigantomachia.

Despite having achieved victory against this villain, we see how he is ambushed by the regiment of Dabi. She is on the ground badly wounded after the war, which is used by the soldiers to take her life.

In Chapter 296 of My Hero Academia, we see how she is found lifeless by her students. The last words he said were directed at Momo: ‘you will be a great leader’.

Nighteye – the first hero to pass away in My Hero Academia

Sir Nighteye is one of the heroes we meet in the recruiting arc of My hero academia. He works in his own company alongside Lemillion and used to be a companion and admirer of All might. Also, I highly valued humor and energy, I wanted people to smile despite everything.

He was even more of a fan of All might than his own Midoriya, in fact, at first he thinks it was a mistake that he inherited the One for All. That is why at the beginning we see him as someone cold, calculating and who does not believe in the new hero. However, we soon see how she begins to grow fond of and value him as her hero.

It is during the battle against Kai chisaki that this hero is killed at the hands of villains. In his last moments, we discover that he used his quirk with Midoriya and in it, he saw how he would lose his life at the hands of the yakuza.

This we discovered in the hospital, All might and Izuku they begin to converse with the dying superhero. Nighteye He is glad that his mentor has finally decided to visit him and explains that the energy that everyone produced by wishing for a different future was what could reverse the premonition that he had.

Address a final word of farewell to Mirio Togata, who had been his disciple and his prospect to obtain the One for All. He apologizes for what happened, but looking at Lemillion, gives you one last premonition like ‘the best hero of all’. Sir NightEye dies with a smile on his face and surrounded by his closest friends

Magne

This is the second person from the League of Villains on the list and is the first death we see from that side in My hero academia. Magne He has a cruel and brutal personality, consistent with his criminal precedents. She joined the League of Villains in order to be free, as far as we know, she had been discriminated against because of her gender identity by the police and other circles.

In fact, just before his confrontation with Overhaul, we know an ex-partner of hers who also suffered similar discrimination because of her physical appearance as a woman.

In the League of Villains It is where she has been able to find a family that respects her, takes care of her and loves her as she is. However, this matters little to the villain who kills her with a single attack.

And, here we see one of the stellar moments of Twice, who defends his partner and friend. No one should make fun of their appearance, or their identity.

Nana Shimura

She is the possessor of the One for All before All might. We know she was a close friend of Great Torin He already knew his disciple without any gift (just like Midoriya), she greatly admired his sense of nobility and pursuit of justice, so she decided to inherit his power.

She is the mother of Tomura, the disciple of his arch enemy and current leader of the villains. Nana She sought to protect her son from the violence that the lives of heroes mean and ended up bordering her on it.

His death is an emotional and crucial moment in the life of All might. He watches as his teacher is killed by All for One unable to do anything about it, despite possessing a gift of immeasurable power.

This is the moment when she tells him that she will be the new symbol of peace.

