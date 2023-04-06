













My Hero Academia takes a break again so that the author can rest

However, the author of My Hero Academia He has already taken three breaks so far in 2023, although the fans are very happy that the mangaka is finally looking a little more for his health. After all, without him, our beloved Deku would not exist.

Nevertheless, the manga He is at one of his peaks, and soon we will say goodbye to him, though with the new generation of would-be heroes that seems to be emerging after the War Against the Paranormal Front we could be in for a lot of surprises yet.

The rest week that the manga will have My Hero Academia See the delivery of Weekly Shonen Jump #19 which will lack Deku and his companions. Heading into Golden Week, however, there may be more delays in the numbers overall.

Source: Studio Bones

However, this gap between releases will allow you to catch up if you’re behind with the manga or anime. Remember that the sixth season finished animating this year and the seventh is already in production.

How many chapters does My Hero Academia have?

It has 143 episodes gathered in six seasons., all available on the Crunchyroll platform. Below is the number of chapters per installment:

1 — 13 episodes

2 — 26 episodes

3 — 25 episodes

4 — 27 episodes

5 — 27 episodes

6 — 25 episodes

The movie My Hero Academia: World Heroes Mission It is the latest film in the saga and is available on Prime Video.

