Over the past few years BANPRESTO And BANDAI have begun to propose him in some Italian comics shops Ichiban Kuji, lotteries very popular in the land of the Rising Sun which allow, through the purchase of a ticket, to randomly receive one of the various prizes offered. These usually offer prizes of increasing quality, with the lowest corresponding to gods clear file (transparent folders for documents), passing from key rings, cloth sheets, glasses and so on and so forth, concluding with the most coveted prizes: exclusive figures.

The appreciation received by this type of lottery has also allowed the “twin” to arrive in Italy Amusement Kuji, the price of which is a little higher, but for one simple reason: each ticket guarantees the winnings of an exclusive figure, which usually sees a character played in four variations with special colors. And the randomness given by the lottery, in this case, is to find out which variant we will take home between:

The Original – Standard version

– Standard version The Brush – With more detailed coloring lines

– With more detailed coloring lines The Tones – Black and white version, as if it came out of the manga

– Black and white version, as if it came out of the manga Two Dimensions – Version with shading and coloring that offer a visual effect in two dimensions similar to the anime

In today’s review we want to present two of the spectacular variants proposed byAmusement Kuji Super Master Stars Piece The Izuku Midoriya dedicated to the series MY HERO ACADEMIA!

Series: MY HERO ACADEMIA



Line: Super Master Stars Piece



Personages: Izuku Midoriya

Producer: BANPRESTO, BANDAI Spirits



Box size: 40 x 20 x 15 cm

Figure height: 19 cm



Material: PVC

Variants: The Original, The Brush, The Tones, Two Dimension



Advised price: € 60.00

Available on: Amazon

Needless to go around it too much: if you are collectors and fans of the famous shonen of the moment created by Kōhei Horikoshi, and the good Deku is among your favorite characters to have at least one of these in your collection Super Master Stars Piece The Izuku Midoriya it’s practically a must.

As the name indicates, let’s talk about a figure of the line Super Master Stars Piece, which in the scale of size of branded products BANPRESTO And BANDAI Spirits it is one of the largest, and you just need to take a look at the package, 40 cm high, to realize it. Inside awaits us a Midoriya of well 19 cm tall, not excessively mammoth thanks to his dynamic pose, which sees him bent forward as if he were about to activate his One for All before splashing into his opponent and engaging in a crazy fight.

Even in terms of details and overall quality this line is second to none! The versions examined by our review are the The Original and the Two Dimensions, the same but at the same time different like day and night. If the version in two dimensions comes as close as possible to the visual style typical of an animation product, thanks to the coloring and the many shades, the version original at first glance it might make you think of something classic, but instead there are some interesting details not present in the counterpart, such as shoes with the “damaged” effect, which offer a clear sense more real. Let me explain: if in an anime series a few scene or episode changes are enough to return aesthetically impeccable, in reality the commonly used accessories are prone to damage, and if we think of a pair of shoes used by a young hero who has many behind him fighting, we can only imagine how much damage they really can be. And those of The Original are.

Being a fairly massive figure, whose pose sees all the weight shifted forward, it needs to be placed in the appropriate pedestal in order to stand correctly and not overturn. Being a product with a decidedly high quality from the classic prizes, the proposed base will not be the basic circular / oval in a neutral color, but has been modeled in the shape of a rocky ground, giving it a less extraneous sense and more in line with the pose to be used. combat. Sure, maybe the base coloring is a little too dark, but as a visual factor it’s really interesting.





Anyone who knows me can confirm without problems that I ADORE madness the visual style in two dimensions, but I want to be totally honest with you: if I were to be asked which of the two is the most beautiful, I would not really know how to give you an answer that is not “both!“

Are you interested in seeing more? Here below we offer you a gallery of images dedicated to these two spectacular varients of the Super Master Stars Piece The Izuku Midoriya.

The Original

Two Dimension