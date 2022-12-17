The manga of MY HERO ACADEMY heads towards its final act, however, there is still a long way for Deku to go before the credits roll. Kohei Horikoshiauthor and illustrator of the work was forced to suspend its publication at the last minute due to health problems that will prevent him from working for the next few days.

The news was released via Shueisha, with the team supporting the mangaka confirming that the series will be taking a short break. “To all our readers, thank you for your support. Our author fell ill, but it all happened too quickly to change the scheduling of the next chapters. My Hero Academia will continue… on December 26th.”

The series will therefore stop for a very short time, to resume immediately after Christmas. We wish Horikoshi a speedy recovery and a merry Christmas. We are sure that he and his characters will be back in shape to celebrate the new year with the continuation of the events.

Source: Shueisha Street comic book