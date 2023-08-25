Star Comics launches a new initiative in Italian comic shops and bookstores dedicated to the world of MY HERO ACADEMY. By purchasing four volumes belonging to the franchise, both from the main series and from the spin-offs, it will be possible to receive a free exclusive tote bag depicting Midoriya.

Below you will find more details.

PLUS ULTRA! THE EXCLUSIVE TOTE BAG OF MY HERO ACADEMIA ARRIVES IN THE STORE Let's celebrate the amazing world created by Kohei Horikoshi! With MY HERO ACADEMY, Kohei Horikoshi has created a superhero narrative universe that, starting from the original series, has branched out into spin-offs, novels, character books and more. We can talk about an authentic shonen manga phenomenonacclaimed by audiences and critics and winner of important awards, including the Sugoi Japan Award and the Harvey Award for best manga. Star Comics, in collaboration with participating comic shopshas prepared a special initiative for the fans of master Horikoshi: from 1st to 30th Septemberwho will buy in one of the participating stores at least 4 volumes devoted to MY HERO ACADEMY will receive free a beautiful tote bag in cotton depicting the heroic Deku. Check with your trusted comic shop the actual participation in the initiative. The promotion does not only affect the volumes of the main series MY HERO ACADEMY: spin-offs are also included VIGILANTE – MY HERO ACADEMIA ILLEGALS, MY HERO ACADEMIA TEAM UP MISSION And MY HERO ACADEMIA SMASH!!as well as all character booki novels they anime comics.

