My Hero Academia, spoiler: the last chapter will leave you speechless

First, let’s make things clear. There will be an avalanche of spoilers about My Hero Academia in this article. So if like me you usually follow the manga weekly, you will already have understood what we are going to discuss, otherwise, if you follow the Italian edition published by Star Comics, close this page immediately. And, trust me, don’t ruin one of the best moments ever written of the entire production of Shonen Jump.

My Hero Academia is coming to an end, the final war continues with no holds barred e Kohei Horikoshi demonstrates each chapter of being able to bring out the best in situations, characters and battles. But what is making this final arc really great? All. Literally everything. The author, in fact, with his unique design style that winks at American comics, a profound writingdense and extremely detailed, a universe of characters that come to life however well characterized, a unique drama for a comic with a shonen target and finally an immense courage.

Why for killing a character like Bakugo takes courageespecially when the fan base it is one of the strongest and largest in the world and Bakugo himself is one of the most successful characters ever for the manga. But let’s analyze the situation well, what’s really great about the death of a seemingly unsacrificable character?

The tension of the last war

At the turn of 2021 and 2022, My Hero Academia has reached a turning point. The great war between the army of All For One And Shigaraki and the heroes protagonists of the series has begun and definitely marks the beginning of the end of the manga. A saga full of emotional tension, redemption, courage and above all, a saga that he is not afraid to sacrifice the most important pieces of the board to win and achieve a well balanced, precise and powerful ending.

From the clash of Tomura Shigaraki versus Stars and Stripes the story has now become charged with epicness, every clash, every blow, every word said is not left to chance and everything creates a truly unique atmosphere despite not having particularly original solutions or striking plot twists. The story proceeds linearly but managed with a unique mastery, yet another proof that there is no need to brainstorm to find an original content but one that works, that is harmonious, and that is above all well written. Because well-written content makes you laugh, cry and thrill, and I’ve cried and laughed galore over the past few months.

In the last few chapters we have witnessed a series of events that set the stage for the final confrontation, and as all the fans await the arrival of Dekuthe author takes the opportunity to give secondaries, supporting actors and villains a unique depth and will allow them to emerge as if they were protagonists. Horikoshi he is in fact an author who succeeds in give importance to all its characters without neglecting even oneeach has a well-defined path, a precise development and a substantial evolution that reaches its apex in the latest saga.

So while the absence of Deku increases the emotional tension of the reader, let’s see gradually blossom the personal and psychological path of each individual actordemonstration of a writing it’s a character design detailed, precise and meticulous.

The ransom of Endeavor And Shotowho manage to re-emerge from their mistakes, their insecurities and, in the case of Endeavor, their dark past, the triple game of Aoyamaa character created to be hated and the creator of one of the greatest heroic acts of the last act, the awakening of the power of Sun Eaterthe ransom of Stain and finally the useless death of Bakugo which takes on the character of a real tragic deatha useless sacrifice to demonstrate the ineluctability of Shigaraki himself, a villain with an extremely violent and nihilistic path, with a psyche now disintegrated into a thousand pieces, a watered-down identity and a virtually invincible body.

Katsuki Bakugo, the other protagonist of the series

Katsuki Bakugo is by far the baddest character in the entire comic. He was born as a counterpart to Deku and, unlike the latter, he has a very powerful quirk. It is in fact capable of recreating explosions through the sweat made of nitroglycerin. He is also equipped with a costume that can collect sweat and accumulate it to power up his hits. Bakugo is, even more than Shoto, the failed protagonist of the manga. He is in all respects, endowed with the same determination as Deku and, unlike the latter, also with an extreme talent. Bakugo represents those who have been lucky since birth but have never rested on their laurels.

The young man with explosive powers develops a relationship of extreme rivalry with Dekuespecially since Deku receives the One For All and begins to make his way into the world of heroes. Bakugo is indeed an arrogant and presumptuous character on the surface, but at the same time he knows perfectly well the value of Deku, and sees in him a stubbornness that rivals his own. This is why his role in the manga is very similar to the role of Sasuke Uchiha in Naruto. He represents an alternative to the protagonist, often endowed with more protagonist characteristics than the protagonist himself and through an intense relationship of rivalry a process of great growth is established for both.

Bakugo represents at the same time a rival and a mentor for Midoriya, and an extremely human relationship of friendship develops between them. A relationship capable of building strong trust over time and allowing both of you to never feel satisfied with their fighting level. Their relationship is therefore a beautiful chase, test, collide, overcome their limits and compete to tend both to that symbol of hope that is All Might.

It will only be at the end, having reached the final arc, that Bakugo finally seems to recognize the value and strength of the companion, this represents absolutely the pinnacle of the development of the character and allows the author to put him out of the scene by giving him a tragic death, full of meaning and hope, a useless death for the purposes of the battle but that makes it Bakugo for only three chapters, a real protagonist. And what a protagonist …

The tragic death of a hero

The war is now coming to an end. On the battlefield, the deployed forces are now at their last limit and everyone comes face to face with his opponent, everyone is clashing with his own nemesis. The forces involved, however, are completely unbalanced. While our heroes generally seem to get the better of the bad guys, Tomura Shigaraki effortlessly manages to repel the ambush they have set for him and, with a body now invincible and a mind devoted to total destruction, is bringing the greatest heroes of the world to their knees. UA High School.

But lo and behold, during the confrontation with Shigarakiin which even Best Jeanist he is in great difficulty, he arrives Bakugo to stir the spirits. Our hero has changed, he has now understood his supporting role in the fight against Shigarakitherefore decides to give everything and for everything, even if he knows that this will lead to his death, even if only to be able to open a small flaw in the invincibility of the villain.

Bakugo comes with a costume that maximizes the collection and release of his sweat: the Suppressive Heavy Mobile Unit: Strafe Panzer, with which it exponentially increases its explosive power. Despite the level of power achieved, Bakugo is not even able to scratch the body of the monster, but Bakugo it is different, it does not get angry, it is not surprised. He stays focused on the fight and while Sun Eater launches into the attack giving him a breather, Bakugo notices that Shigaraki’s regeneration is slower on the right side of the body. After realizing that even an invincible being like him has a weakness, Bakugo again launches into the attack, and gets a sudden power up due to a side effect of his power: the accumulation of small explosive spheres in the glands that are retained spread throughout the body causing internal explosions that enhance its characteristics.

But even this is not enough, Bakugo reaches an amazing level but perishes in the attempt: Shigaraki is too strong, practically invincible. Horikoshi sacrifices his strongest and most beloved character to demonstrate the inevitability of an irrepressible power like that of Tomura and All for One. Bakugo lies on the ground therefore, before dying he sees the symbol that has guided him for all these years, he sees again All Might in his mind and with a relieved air he smiles to himself, aware that he is part of that symbol of hope that heroes represent.

What is truly mind-blowing about the death of Bakugo it is that the tragic is used, a defeat that takes to the heart to achieve a triumph of life and hope. Katsuki Bakugo finally becomes the hero she has always wanted to be, a hero capable of fighting until the body is no longer able to move and is made the bearer of the greatest teaching of the manga. That is, it is not victory, it is not triumph over evil, but the ability not to give up, to keep alive that hope represented by All Might which represents the true purpose of each hero. This is why he moves us, this is why Bakugo smiles to himself, because he admits Shigaraki’s superiority but not defeat, leaving everything in the hands of his friend Deku, leaving everything in the hands of a symbol that he himself has now entered into. part.