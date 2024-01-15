My Hero Academia it is loved as a manga, as an anime, and even as a source for cosplay. In fact, the saga includes many characters that allow those who love creating costumes and/or wearing them to impersonate their favorite character without limits of choice. Often, a favorite is Momo Yaoyorozu. Now, for example, we can see the Momo Yaoyorozu cosplay realized by sophiascreensiren.

sophiascreensiren offers us a very simple and direct cosplay of Momo Yaoyorozu from My Hero Academia. The heroine is recreated in her battle costume, although she is missing the book holder on her back, a key part of the tools to support Momo's power. The setting is also excellent, as it is in perfect Japanese style and thus recalls the characters' homeland.

Tell us, what do you think of the Momo Yaoyorozu cosplay made by sophiascreensiren?