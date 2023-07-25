My hero academia tells the story of great heroes and villains, with a large cast that continues to expand from season to season and story arc to story arc. However, fan-favorite characters are often the ones introduced since the beginning of the series, such as the student Momo Yaoyorozu. Now, we can see a Momo Yaoyorozu cosplay realized by sickly. sweet.

sickly. sweet offers us Momo Yaoyorozu with her typical heroine costume. In this shot, however, we see the cosplayer performing a high kick, reminding us that the heroes of My Hero Academia must be skilled in the use of their powers, but they must also be in excellent physical shape to fight crime.

If you are a fan of My hero academia, then you should see pamdroid18’s Momo Yaoyorozu cosplay is simple but effective. Here is also Momo Yaoyorozu cosplay from yael_2929 is the anime in reality. How not to mention the cosplay of Himiko Toga by arubachanii turns into a video. We close with Camie’s cosplay from miaa.lixx is a perfect creation of the anime.

Tell us what you think of the Momo Yaoyorozu cosplay made by sickly.sweet? Has the My Hero Academia character been recreated in the best way or do you think you have seen higher quality versions?