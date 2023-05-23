













My Hero Academia: Shoto would be about to stop Dabi’s suicide

Dabi saved a lot of energy and now it’s only a matter of time before he lets it all out. We already know that it will affect a huge range of population. This looked like a suicide bombing, however, it seems that the villain of My Hero Academia he could have developed a technique that is based on freezing his heart, this way he would be able to survive.

Prior to this chapter, the Todoroki family rallied around Dabi in an attempt to avert catastrophe. So the young man finally received the attention he sought throughout the history of My Hero Academia. However, the outlook is bleak, and the villain can no longer stop the explosion.

Source: Studio Bones

We still don’t know if there is any way to stop, but Shoto desperately heads to see if he can make it in time to save his family. Although we don’t know if this family includes Dabi. We are in an extreme situation. Let’s see what will happen in My Hero Academia Manga Chapter 390.

Where can I watch My Hero Academia?

The six seasons of the anime adaptation are in charge of Studio Bones and for Latin America they are available at crunchyroll.

It has 143 episodes spread over six seasons. The seventh is in production but an official release date has not yet been announced.

