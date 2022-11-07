My Hero Academia: Shigaraki became the most fearsome villain in anime? | EarthGamer

My Hero Academia is a work written and illustrated by Kōhei Horikoshi. It’s based on a one-shot called my hero —published in Ōmagadoki Dōbutsuen—. However, on January 11, 2015, it began to be published in VOMIC, being the current series. My Hero Academia It is a story of heroes, however, the last twist that was revealed about Shigaraki as a villain, is quite particular, and we will have to see what it will really represent for him. anime.

In 2015, the anime adaptation was announced through Bones studios. The anime is directed by Kenji Nagasaki, written by Yōsuke Kuroda, and designed by Yoshihiko Umakoshi.

My Hero Academia it is a world in which polarities exist: heroes and villains. In this one, the gifts/powers/quirks are developed randomly and some can be inherited. Between the stories of each of the characters, there are rather sophisticated dye constructions and developments.

One of the most applauded things in the work is precisely the idea of the villains forged with lucid and critical bases. My Hero Academia forged one of the most epic presentations of his antagonists, which will be legacies, in turn, for the shōnen in general.

In addition, on the other hand, the concept of the villain and the hero in any story will be debatable —as well as the ideas of good and evil—, and even the contexts and special particularities of each character —such as what happens in the development of the story. Joker or more unstable superheroes like Batman—. Nevertheless, My Hero Academia managed to introduce villains like Shigaraki, Dabi, Twice or Overhaul who have critical notions regarding the idea of ​​evil, its formation and its path.

My Hero Academia: The Story of the Villain Tomura Shigaraki

Shigaraki’s build is a perfect spectrum: It is important to highlight what precedes the central axis that supports —in ideology— the structure of the character.

Tomura Shigaraki had a father who hated heroes—this is because his mother was a great heroine who left her family aside to try to save others, what a contradiction. It must be added that the grandmother was All Might’s teacher, this will justify the apprehensive hatred that Shigaraki feels against the hero and his heirs -. Because of this, Shigaraki’s father developed a trauma that made him hate anything he had to do with heroism.

Terrible for your son, who In a world full of heroes, he was forbidden to aspire to be one while experiencing extreme violence in his home. —It should be noted that no one helped him, people believed that a hero would do it, but their system broke down at the worst time. The heroes became corrupted, they earned a lot of money and they worried about serving only what they poorly selected, in their plans, for example, there was no figure in a little boy with inconveniences like Shigaraki’s.

Shigaraki trauma

Eventually, the villain will discover his grandmother’s story, and develop his own power. This consists of disintegrating things, however, when it was revealed, it was devastating, because the little boy ended up murdering his puppy, his sister, his grandparents and his mother. Still in shock, his father arrived and hit him intensely —as always—, before this, with all the intention, Shigaraki murdered him in cold blood.thus allowing the moment in which the villain who will inherit the greatest power is born.

After this, the story begins where he subordinates himself to All For One and establishes himself in the villain society as one of the favorites.

My Hero Academia is in the final stage of his story, in this Shigaraki entered a coma —after Present Mic managed to break his capsule in Dr. Ujiko’s laboratory—. However, after an intense battle of consciences, it seems that managed to wake up as the new user of All For One and is ready to destroy everything in his path.

And to all this… Shigaraki became the most fearsome villain in anime?

There are several things to say about it. Shigaraki has one of the most critical and developed stories in the manga, and one of the most disconcerting powers, however, the greatest known power will be added to this, since he inherits that of All For One.

the big problems

Previously his quirk only worked if the villain directly touched people with his five fingers, however, now you will be able to affect the victims without that touchy dynamic.

Also, inherited All For One’s original quirk that allows him to steal and store his enemies’ powersand you can use them as if they were your own.

In this way, we end up with a character with an overwhelming past and who will gather the greatest powers, in addition to having evil company – charming, too. Maybe right now, yes it is one of the greatest dangers, for all the optimization it received. However, we must highlight that there were excellent villains who could have a larger role.

Great examples of the favorites are Overhaul and Dabi.

Overhaul is the leader of the yakuza and his peculiarity allows him to reconfigure matter —in this way he manages to add limbs or artifacts—. On the other hand, Dabi is part of the League of Villains, he is one of the most powerful members. Dabi is capable of creating lethal flames—a classic and fearsome arsonist villain.

Let’s see how the battle between the heirs of All For One and All Might turns out.

Technical highlights:

Bones studio does an excellent job, it is beyond reproach, with the animation. In addition, the manga adaptation is also very faithful – things that we as fans really value.

And you, do you think that Tomura Shigaraki is the best villain of My Hero Academia?