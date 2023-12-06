













My Hero Academia He is in the final stretch of his sleeve. The last thing we saw presented the origin and one of the most interesting attacks of All For One. After this, the return of the seventh season was announced.

The seventh season of My Hero Academia will arrive in spring 2024 delivery. The number of chapters, nor the opening or ending sequence, have not yet been revealed, but it is certain that we will set foot again in the framework of the final battle. Along with the great news, a special poster was released that predicts the return of the heroes.

The heroes against the villains are at a point of no return. The war will have a definitive result, just like in the manga, we can see that, The factions organize, some will die and others will return from the ashes.

The seventh season of My Hero Academia It is the most anticipated thing for a long time, fortunately, now we know that will return in spring 2024 delivery.

Seasons of the series have been broadcast since 2016, with an annual sequence. So it is not a surprise that, after the release of the sixth season in October 2022, and a second part in January 2023, The new delivery arrives in 2024 without problems. Cheer up, our heroes are almost at the doorstep!

Where can I watch My Hero Academia?

All chapters of the installment are available on the Crunchyroll platform. The series already has three films: MHA: Two Heroes, MHA: Heroes Rising and MHA: World Heroes’ Mission.

For its part, the latest chapters of the manga are available on MangaPlus. Through its online page you can read the newest issues legally and for free. Currently, episode 408 focuses on One For All’s powerful attack.

