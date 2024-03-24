













Like other anime My Hero Academia It had its space at AnimeJapan 2024 and in its respective panel the opening theme of its Season 7 made its appearance. The name of this is 'Tagatame' and you can hear it in the preview in this note.

This is a song performed by the artist TK from Ling Tosite Sigure, who has participated in other anime throughout his career such as gundam, Chainsaw Man, Tokyo Ghoul and more.

The new trailer for Season 7 of My Hero Academia appears to bring together several of the previous videos posted in previous weeks. However, it also has a lot of new material and allows you to appreciate what the new episodes will bring.

It is clear that the battle of Izuku Midoriya and his classmates at UA Academy is far from over. Especially because they are facing the power of Tomura Shigaraki as well as the fearsome All For One.

Fountain: Bones.

As previously revealed in Season 7 of My Hero Academia It will begin on April 6, 2024. But from that date what will be released are compilation episodes, which will be four in total.

It is in this way that fans will be able to remember what has happened so far in the series. The 'real' new season will start on May 4 on YTV and NTV channels. The broadcast is confirmed every Saturday starting at 5:30 pm in Japan.

Crunchyroll has yet to confirm that it will have My Hero Academia Season 7 but it is most likely. All because it acquired the respective rights to the series by merging with the defunct Funimation.

Fountain: Bones.

So far the return of all voice actors and actresses has been confirmed. Regarding this section, the only addition revealed so far is that of Romi Park, who plays the American heroine Star and Stripe.

