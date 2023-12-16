













However, what will begin from that date is a series of four special episodes called My Hero Academia Memories. Just by the simple name they sound like compilations.

So the real return of the series, that is, where the end of the sixth season left off, will begin later. That will be on May 4, 2024 and will be from episode 139 of the entire animated adaptation.

It is confirmed to be broadcast on the Japanese channels YTV and NTV at 5:30 pm JST every Saturday. Crunchyroll has yet to make an official announcement for Season 7 of My Hero Academia but it should be similar.

Thanks to the merger of Crunchyroll with Funimation, all seasons of the anime are currently available in Latin America, so it is only a matter of time before there is an announcement regarding the new one.

Since last March 25, 2023, the seventh delivery of My Hero Academia. That was with the ending of the sixth, where the heroine Star and Stripe, voiced by actress Romi Park, appeared in an additional scene.

Although the production team remains to be confirmed, Bones will again be in charge of Season 7 of My Hero Academia.

So far the company has done a more or less satisfactory job adapting Kohei Horikoshi's original manga.

What seems clear is that this season will not be the last. If so, there would be an announcement about it from now on. But there is a great possibility that this popular anime will end in 2025.

