Season 7 of My Hero Academia continues to be broadcast thanks to the Bones studio, which continues with the adaptation of the original manga by Kohei Horikoshi. So it is convenient to know when its chapter 9 will be released, since the battles come one after another.

The ninth chapter of season 7 of My Hero Academia It comes out this week and we tell you when, at what time and where you can see it, so you don’t miss the clash between heroes and villains that is still going on.

After Shoto Todoroki defeated Dabi, it seemed like the heroes could finally get some rest. Nothing could be further from the truth! In fact, the battles continue and this time Endeavor, along with other professional heroes and students from UA Academy, must face the power of All For One. This is an extremely difficult enemy that not even All Might could completely defeat.

My Hero Academia, season 7: when does episode 9 premiere?

Via the official Twitter account of My Hero Academia The announcement has arrived that the ninth episode of season 7 of the anime will be released on Saturday, June 29, 2024 on Japanese TV networks and streaming platforms.

Despite the time difference, it will be available that same day in Latin America and other regions. The episodes of this anime are broadcast weekly and it seems that this new wave of episodes will have 21, less than the previous seasons. The next episode is titled ‘Additional features’.

My Hero Academia, season 7 episode 9: what time does it premiere

Generally, anime localized and distributed by Crunchyroll come out more or less at the same time as in Japan, a few hours apart. Regarding season 7 of My Hero Academia It will be at 3:30 am Central Mexico time.

The schedules for other countries with due adjustment are as follows:

El Salvador: 3:30 am

Costa Rica: 3:30 am

Nicaragua: 3:30 am

Honduras: 3:30 am

Guatemala: 3:30 am

Peru: 4:30 am

Ecuador: 4:30 am

Colombia: 4:30 am

Panama: 4:30 am

Venezuela: 4:30 am

Dominican Republic: 5:30 am

Puerto Rico: 5:30 am

Paraguay: 5:30 am

Bolivia: 5:30 am

Cuba: 5:30 am

To find out more about what season 7 of the anime has to offer, My Hero Academia It is best to visit your website through this link.

My Hero Academia Season 7: Where to Watch Episode 9

Season 7 of the anime My Hero Academia It can be enjoyed on Crunchyroll, the company that has the respective rights for Latin America and other regions. It is one of the most important exclusives of this video on demand service that correspond to the spring 2024 season.

What is My Hero Academia about?

80% of the world’s population in the series My Hero Academia She is endowed with Quirks or superhuman abilities. Her story takes place in the not-so-distant future, and as expected, some use these gifts for evil. So heroes emerge to fight them, and the conflict between the two sides has been developing for many years.

It is among those who lack any power that there is a young student, Izuku ‘Deku’ Midoriya. He always dreamed of being a hero but not having a Quirk of his own ended up putting his dream aside. But when one of his schoolmates is attacked by a villain, he saves him by risking his own life. His heroic and selfless action does not go unnoticed.

The one who managed to realize this is All Might, the Symbol of Peace, the most respected and powerful hero of all. So he goes to meet him and to Deku’s surprise he asks her to be his successor. Thus begins a shocking story!

