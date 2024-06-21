season 7 of My Hero Academia It is still broadcast thanks to the Bones studio, which continues with the adaptation of the original manga by Kohei Horikoshi. So it is convenient to know when chapter 8 will be released, since the story is becoming more and more exciting.

The eighth episode of season 7 of My Hero Academia It comes out this week and we tell you when, at what time and where you can see it, so you don’t miss the continuation of the clash between heroes and villains.

At the end of the previous episode I outlined what could be expected in the next one. As Izuku Midoriya flies off to confront Tomura Shigaraki, a pair of brothers now stand face to face. It’s Shoto Todoroki and Nabi, a hero and a villain. The first wants to stop the second, who wants to destroy everything around him. Thus he seeks to punish his father, Endeavor, and exact his revenge against the heroes.

My Hero Academia, season 7: when does episode 8 premiere?

Through the official Twitter account of My Hero Academia The eighth episode of season 7 of the anime will premiere on Saturday, June 22, 2024 on Japanese TV networks and streaming platforms.

Despite the time difference, it will be available that same day in Latin America and more regions. The episodes of this anime are broadcast weekly and apparently this new wave of episodes will have 21, less than previous seasons. The next episode is titled ‘Two Flashfires’; It still does not have a name in Latin Spanish.

My Hero Academia, season 7 episode 8: what time does it premiere

Generally, anime localized and distributed by Crunchyroll come out more or less at the same time as in Japan, a few hours apart. Regarding season 7 of My Hero Academia It will be at 3:30 am according to central Mexico time.

The schedules for other countries with due adjustment are as follows:

El Salvador: 3:30 am

Costa Rica: 3:30 am

Nicaragua: 3:30 am

Honduras: 3:30 am

Guatemala: 3:30 am

Peru: 4:30 am

Ecuador: 4:30 am

Colombia: 4:30 am

Panama: 4:30 am

Venezuela: 4:30 am

Dominican Republic: 5:30 am

Puerto Rico: 5:30 am

Venezuela: 5:30 am

Paraguay: 5:30 am

Bolivia: 5:30 am

Cuba: 5:30 am

Fountain: Bones.

My Hero Academia, season 7: where you can watch episode 8

Season 7 of the anime My Hero Academia It is available on Crunchyroll, the company that has the respective rights for Latin America and other regions. It is one of the best exclusives of this video on demand service that correspond to this year’s spring season.

Fountain: Bones.

What is My Hero Academia about?

80% of the world’s population in the series My Hero Academia She is endowed with Quirks or superhuman abilities. Her story takes place in the not-too-distant future, and as expected, some use these gifts to do evil. It is the reason why the need arises for heroes to appear and control the villains who abuse their powers.

It is among those lacking any power that is a young student, Izuku ‘Deku’ Midoriya. He always dreamed of being a hero but not having his own Quirk, his dreams died quickly. However, when one of his schoolmates is attacked by a villain, he saves him by risking his life. His heroic and selfless action does not go unnoticed.

Fountain: Bones.

The one who managed to realize this is All Might, the Symbol of Peace, the most respected and powerful hero of all. So he goes to meet him and to Deku’s surprise he asks her to be his successor. Thus begins a shocking story!

